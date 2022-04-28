Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) Short Interest Up 198.6% in April

Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, an increase of 198.6% from the March 31st total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of HYPMY traded down $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $7.53. 31,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,680. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.99. Hypera has a 12 month low of $4.63 and a 12 month high of $8.65.

Hypera SA operates as a pharmaceutical company in Brazil. It offers branded prescription products under the Mantecorp Farmasa, Episol, Predsim, Alivium, Lisador, Rinosoro, Celestamine, Maxsulid, Diprospan, Mioflex-A, and Addera D3 brands; dermo-cosmetics products under the Mantecorp Skincare brands; and consumer health products under the Apracur, Benegrip, Coristina d, Engov, Epocler, Estomazil, and other brands.

