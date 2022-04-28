Hyve Market Capitalization Achieves $3.04 Million (HYVE)

Hyve (HYVE) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 28th. During the last week, Hyve has traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Hyve coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000301 BTC on popular exchanges. Hyve has a total market cap of $3.04 million and $249,170.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002537 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00042599 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,909.24 or 0.07378930 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000161 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00054223 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Hyve Profile

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve . Hyve’s official website is hyve.works . Hyve’s official message board is hyveworks.medium.com

Buying and Selling Hyve

