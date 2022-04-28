IBI Group (TSE:IBG) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $13.20

IBI Group Inc. (TSE:IBG – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.20 and traded as low as C$11.19. IBI Group shares last traded at C$11.19, with a volume of 30,940 shares.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IBG. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of IBI Group from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James set a C$17.50 target price on IBI Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on IBI Group from C$15.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Acumen Capital lifted their price objective on shares of IBI Group from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of IBI Group to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IBI Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$17.69.

The firm has a market cap of C$363.89 million and a PE ratio of 16.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.18.

IBI Group ( TSE:IBG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$112.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$105.78 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that IBI Group Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

IBI Group

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

