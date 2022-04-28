ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.55 to $11.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $11.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.77 billion to $8.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.88 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of ICON Public from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday. TheStreet cut ICON Public from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on ICON Public from $340.00 to $315.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on ICON Public from $315.00 to $272.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on ICON Public from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $277.10.

NASDAQ ICLR traded up $14.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $225.05. 814,073 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,128. The company has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. ICON Public has a 12-month low of $204.80 and a 12-month high of $313.00.

ICON Public ( NASDAQ:ICLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.28. ICON Public had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 2.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ICON Public will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ICON Public stock. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 648 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

