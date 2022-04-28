Iconic Token (ICNQ) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.67 Million

Iconic Token (ICNQ) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. Iconic Token has a market cap of $3.67 million and approximately $1,968.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Iconic Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00000932 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Iconic Token has traded 15.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Iconic Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002504 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00042845 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,942.50 or 0.07366239 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.62 or 0.00061624 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000159 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Iconic Token Coin Profile

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,843,782 coins. The official website for Iconic Token is iconicholding.com/icnq-token . The official message board for Iconic Token is medium.com/@iconicholding . Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab

Iconic Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iconic Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Iconic Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Iconic Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Iconic Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.