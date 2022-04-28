Idena Price Down 11.1% This Week (IDNA)

Idena (IDNA) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 28th. In the last week, Idena has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Idena has a market capitalization of $3.81 million and $162,622.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Idena coin can now be purchased for about $0.0625 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Idena alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002531 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.25 or 0.00225875 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.36 or 0.00173019 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00043210 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,863.70 or 0.07247877 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000978 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00031706 BTC.

Idena Profile

IDNA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 83,771,574 coins and its circulating supply is 60,917,155 coins. Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Idena’s official website is idena.io . The official message board for Idena is medium.com/@idena.network . The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Idena

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idena should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Idena using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Idena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idena and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.