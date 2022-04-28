Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) Research Coverage Started at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on INVE. StockNews.com raised shares of Identiv from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Identiv from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Identiv from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.25.

Get Identiv alerts:

Shares of INVE stock opened at $12.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.99 million, a PE ratio of -1,223.00 and a beta of 1.63. Identiv has a 52-week low of $12.01 and a 52-week high of $29.00.

Identiv ( NASDAQ:INVE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.13). Identiv had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $28.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Identiv will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Identiv news, CFO Justin Scarpulla acquired 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.36 per share, for a total transaction of $99,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder bought 67,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.61 per share, with a total value of $853,331.31. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,455,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,965,204.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 184,546 shares of company stock worth $2,625,195 over the last 90 days. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in shares of Identiv by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Identiv by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Identiv by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Identiv by 47.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Identiv by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Identiv Company Profile (Get Rating)

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures things, data, and physical places in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Identity and Premises. The Identity segment offers products and solutions that enables secure access to information serving the logical access and cyber security markets, as well as protecting connected objects and information using radio-frequency identification embedded security.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Identiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Identiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.