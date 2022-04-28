ImageCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $51,155.51 (IMG)

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 28th. ImageCoin has a market capitalization of $51,155.51 and approximately $6.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ImageCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, ImageCoin has traded down 10.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About ImageCoin

ImageCoin is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 12,474,681 coins. ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com . ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

