Indiva (CVE:NDVA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.25

Indiva Limited (CVE:NDVA – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25, with a volume of 57829 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$0.60 price objective on shares of Indiva and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.27 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$36.38 million and a P/E ratio of -1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.14.

Indiva Limited operates as a licensed producer of cannabis products in Canada. It creates premium pre-rolls, flower, capsules, and edible products, as well as provides production and manufacturing services to peer entities. The company produces and distributes the Bhang Chocolate, Wana Sour Gummies, Ruby Cannabis Sugar, Sapphire Cannabis Salt, Artisan Batch, and other powered by INDIVA products through license agreements and partnerships.

