InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) Trading Up 3.4%

InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$3.94 and last traded at C$3.90. Approximately 221,302 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 581,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.77.

Several equities research analysts have commented on IPO shares. ATB Capital upped their price target on InPlay Oil to C$4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded InPlay Oil to a “buy” rating and set a C$4.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.09. The firm has a market cap of C$336.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.68 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.79.

InPlay Oil ( TSE:IPO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$37.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$31.80 million. Research analysts anticipate that InPlay Oil Corp. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

InPlay Oil Company Profile (TSE:IPO)

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Cardium asset in the Pembina and Willesden Green pools located in West Central Alberta.

