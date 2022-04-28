Insider Buying: Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI) Director Acquires C$93,980.00 in Stock

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI – Get Rating) (NYSE:FSM) Director Alfredo Arturo Sillau bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$4.70 per share, with a total value of C$93,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 36,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$171,522.90.

Shares of TSE FVI opened at C$4.33 on Thursday. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a twelve month low of C$3.77 and a twelve month high of C$8.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$5.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.99.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI – Get Rating) (NYSE:FSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$249.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$217.17 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$7.00 price target on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$6.72.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

