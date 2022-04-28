Insider Buying: IQGeo Group plc (LON:IQG) Insider Purchases £80,850 in Stock

IQGeo Group plc (LON:IQG – Get Rating) insider Max Royde acquired 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 147 ($1.87) per share, with a total value of £80,850 ($103,046.14).

On Friday, February 18th, Max Royde bought 11,524 shares of IQGeo Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 130 ($1.66) per share, with a total value of £14,981.20 ($19,094.06).

On Friday, January 28th, Max Royde purchased 45,000 shares of IQGeo Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 132 ($1.68) per share, for a total transaction of £59,400 ($75,707.37).

Shares of IQG stock opened at GBX 147.50 ($1.88) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.80, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.82. IQGeo Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 109 ($1.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 153 ($1.95). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 132.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 131.69. The firm has a market cap of £84.84 million and a P/E ratio of -43.24.

IQGeo Group PLC, develops geospatial software to the telecoms and utility industries primarily in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and Japan. The company provides IQGeo Platform, which designs and manages their complex and constantly evolving network assets; IQGeo Network Manager that accelerates productivity and collaboration by streamlining the planning, design, and construction processes for network operators; IQGeo Workflow Manager, which provides critical project and ticket information on any mobile device in the field, as well as back-office workstations; IQGeo Inspection and Survey software that provides a flexible mobile interface for field inspection teams; and IQGeo Network Revenue Optimizer software, which automatically produces various alternate telecom construction routes when connecting commercial or residential premises.

