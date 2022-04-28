Insider Buying: PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) Senior Officer Purchases 4,000 Shares of Stock

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK – Get Rating) Senior Officer Andrew Phillips purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$16.66 per share, with a total value of C$66,637.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 644,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,742,047.76.

Andrew Phillips also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 25th, Andrew Phillips purchased 10,000 shares of PrairieSky Royalty stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$16.29 per share, with a total value of C$162,900.00.

PrairieSky Royalty stock opened at C$17.55 on Thursday. PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$12.75 and a 1-year high of C$19.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.86, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of C$4.19 billion and a PE ratio of 31.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$17.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.74.

PrairieSky Royalty ( TSE:PSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$100.60 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. will post 1.0399999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from PrairieSky Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.36%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PSK shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James set a C$26.00 target price on PrairieSky Royalty and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Tudor Pickering lifted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty to C$20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$20.51.

About PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; approximately 0.3 million acres of the GRT interests; and other acreage.

