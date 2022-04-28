Insider Buying: Vaxxinity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VAXX) Chairman Purchases 4,807 Shares of Stock

Vaxxinity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VAXX – Get Rating) Chairman Lou Reese bought 4,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.58 per share, for a total transaction of $17,209.06. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 51,616,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,786,590.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of VAXX traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.77. The stock had a trading volume of 37,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,432. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.16. Vaxxinity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $22.77. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.13). On average, equities research analysts predict that Vaxxinity, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on VAXX shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Vaxxinity in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “in-line” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Vaxxinity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prime Movers Lab LLC purchased a new stake in Vaxxinity during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,020,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Vaxxinity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,619,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vaxxinity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,240,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxxinity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $489,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxxinity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $382,000.

Vaxxinity, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing product candidates for human use in the fields of neurology and coronaviruses in the United States. The company engages in developing UB-311 that targets toxic forms of aggregated amyloid-b in the brain to fight Alzheimer's disease; UB-312 that targets toxic forms of aggregated a-synuclein in the brain to fight Parkinson's disease and other synucleinopathies, such as dementia with Lewy Body and multiple system atrophy; and an anti-tau product candidate for various neurodegenerative conditions, including AD.

