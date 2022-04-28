Insider Selling: Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) CTO Sells 68,579 Shares of Stock

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN – Get Rating) CTO Patrick Sexton sold 68,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $226,996.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 364,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,491.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE HYLN traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,828,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,509,618. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $581.45 million, a P/E ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 0.93. Hyliion Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.11 and a 12 month high of $13.58.

Get Hyliion alerts:

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hyliion Holdings Corp. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HYLN shares. UBS Group raised Hyliion from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $4.50 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Hyliion from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hyliion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hyliion by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,842,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,404 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Hyliion by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,833,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,569,000 after purchasing an additional 298,592 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hyliion by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,865,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,564,000 after purchasing an additional 8,216 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Hyliion by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,072,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,647,000 after purchasing an additional 12,621 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Hyliion by 1,448.0% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 899,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,577,000 after purchasing an additional 841,456 shares during the period. 27.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hyliion Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial vehicle industry. It also provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications; and battery packs. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hyliion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyliion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.