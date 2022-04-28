Insider Selling: Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Major Shareholder Sells 81,446 Shares of Stock

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 81,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total value of $1,202,957.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,685,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,751,643.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Chai Trust Co Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 25th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 96,388 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $1,376,420.64.

On Friday, April 22nd, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 73,356 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $1,106,942.04.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 128,126 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $2,014,140.72.

On Monday, April 18th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 88,873 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $1,373,976.58.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 48,898 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $711,465.90.

On Monday, April 11th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 20,911 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total value of $292,335.78.

On Friday, April 8th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 57,839 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total value of $819,578.63.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 25,004 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.35, for a total value of $333,803.40.

On Monday, April 4th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 18,289 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total value of $245,621.27.

On Friday, April 1st, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 31,649 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $423,147.13.

Shares of NYSE PARR traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,720. The stock has a market cap of $932.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $11.66 and a one year high of $18.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.54.

Par Pacific ( NYSE:PARR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 1.73% and a negative return on equity of 41.56%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.41) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PARR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Par Pacific by 142.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 5,586 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Par Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Par Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $184,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Par Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Par Pacific by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

PARR has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Par Pacific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

Par Pacific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

