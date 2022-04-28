Insider Selling: Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) Insider Sells 7,775 Shares of Stock

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) insider Alan List sold 7,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total transaction of $16,327.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,346. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ DTIL remained flat at $$2.09 during trading on Thursday. 518,673 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,224. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.20. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.97 and a 1-year high of $14.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Get Precision BioSciences alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DTIL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Precision BioSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Precision BioSciences from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Precision BioSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DTIL. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences in the third quarter worth about $58,000. 50.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Precision BioSciences (Get Rating)

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage gene editing company, develops vivo gene editing and ex vivo allogeneic CAR T therapies in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders. The company also provides Ex vivo Allogeneic CAR T Immunotherapy, a form of immunotherapy in which a specific type of immune cell, called a T cell, is genetically engineered to recognize and kill cancer cells; PBCAR0191, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients with R/R NHL or R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia, or B-ALL; PBCAR19B, an anti-CD19 CAR T candidate built on the stealth cell platform utilizing a single-step gene edit to minimize the risk of chromosome abnormalities; and PBCAR269A, an investigational allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy targeting BCMA for the treatment of R/R multiple myeloma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Precision BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.