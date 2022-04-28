Insured Finance (INFI) Achieves Market Cap of $326,787.00

Insured Finance (INFI) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 28th. During the last seven days, Insured Finance has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. One Insured Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0104 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. Insured Finance has a total market capitalization of $326,787.00 and $1,188.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002522 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00043291 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,924.63 or 0.07376335 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000161 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.30 or 0.00051198 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Insured Finance Profile

Insured Finance was first traded on January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,503,085 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Insured Finance Coin Trading

