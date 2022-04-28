Insured Finance (INFI) Tops 1-Day Volume of $890.00

Insured Finance (INFI) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 28th. Insured Finance has a market cap of $331,537.36 and approximately $890.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Insured Finance has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. One Insured Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0105 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002520 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00042540 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,905.82 or 0.07322456 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000161 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00054552 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Insured Finance’s launch date was January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,541,271 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insured Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insured Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

