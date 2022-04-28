Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $22.99

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$22.99 and last traded at C$177.59, with a volume of 108894 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$179.99.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IFC. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Intact Financial from C$219.00 to C$225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Cormark lifted their price target on Intact Financial from C$187.00 to C$197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Intact Financial to C$225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Intact Financial from C$201.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$208.69.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$31.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$183.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$172.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.11.

Intact Financial ( TSE:IFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported C$3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.63 by C$1.15. The company had revenue of C$5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.88 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Intact Financial Co. will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Intact Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Intact Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.42%.

About Intact Financial (TSE:IFC)

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.