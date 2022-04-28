Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $310.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.57 million. Integer had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS.
NYSE:ITGR traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $79.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 769,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,185. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.20. Integer has a 1 year low of $68.58 and a 1 year high of $101.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.84.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on ITGR. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Integer from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.
About Integer (Get Rating)
Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Integer (ITGR)
- There’s An Institutional Floor In Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Ford Falls Despite Optimistic Outlook
- Harley-Davidson Skids Into A Buying Opportunity
- Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) Soars And Wall Street Delights
- Automatic Data Processing Is Ready To Scale New Heights
Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.