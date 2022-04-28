Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The life sciences company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $376.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Integra LifeSciences updated its Q2 guidance to $0.78-0.82 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.27-3.35 EPS.

Integra LifeSciences stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.04. 2,708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,846. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.63 and its 200 day moving average is $66.23. Integra LifeSciences has a 52 week low of $59.78 and a 52 week high of $77.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

In other news, COO Glenn Coleman sold 6,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total transaction of $413,938.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,726,659.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $4,936,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 231,268 shares of company stock valued at $15,050,939 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IART. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,501 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,021 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,644 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IART shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.56.

About Integra LifeSciences (Get Rating)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.