Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $12.13

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.13 and last traded at $12.18, with a volume of 3393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.81.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James raised shares of Integral Ad Science from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Integral Ad Science from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.08 and its 200 day moving average is $19.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Integral Ad Science ( NASDAQ:IAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Equities analysts forecast that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 157.1% during the 3rd quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,387,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069,705 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Integral Ad Science by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,474,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,956,000 after buying an additional 499,379 shares in the last quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Integral Ad Science by 8.3% in the third quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,476,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,459,000 after buying an additional 113,447 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Integral Ad Science by 346.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,116,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,040,000 after buying an additional 866,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Integral Ad Science by 27.3% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,053,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,532,000 after buying an additional 225,994 shares in the last quarter.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

