Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Holdings Lessened by RSM US Wealth Management LLC

RSM US Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,103 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the period. RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Intel by 75.1% during the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 12,392,297 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $660,262,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313,431 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,616,258 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $340,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500,399 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intel by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,776,270 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $451,977,000 after buying an additional 3,086,571 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Intel by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 11,507,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $613,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at $120,844,000. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.64. 1,166,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,804,746. The stock has a market cap of $190.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $58.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.44 and a 200 day moving average of $49.75.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is 30.04%.

In other Intel news, Director Omar Ishrak purchased 11,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.11 per share, with a total value of $497,337.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley cut Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.61.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

