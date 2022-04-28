Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.000-$3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $975 million-$975 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $982.53 million.Inter Parfums also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.00 EPS.

Shares of IPAR traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $82.66. The stock had a trading volume of 725 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.92. Inter Parfums has a 12-month low of $67.00 and a 12-month high of $108.35.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $210.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Inter Parfums will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.99%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson restated a buy rating and set a $131.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $104.00 to $99.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inter Parfums from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Inter Parfums currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $111.75.

In other Inter Parfums news, CFO Philippe Santi sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.87, for a total value of $197,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,373,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,769,000 after buying an additional 5,590 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 231,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,783,000 after buying an additional 3,796 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. 54.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

