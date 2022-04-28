Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Buy”

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FinViz reports. The brokerage presently has a $90.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 45.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.00.

Shares of IBKR traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.84. The stock had a trading volume of 619,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,648. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.97. Interactive Brokers Group has a fifty-two week low of $56.95 and a fifty-two week high of $82.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.74.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.82. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $1,352,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 615,600 shares of company stock valued at $40,767,194. 5.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 151.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 409,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,885,000 after buying an additional 246,151 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 14.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after purchasing an additional 8,371 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 7.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 96,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,027,000 after purchasing an additional 6,680 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 8.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 322,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,127,000 after purchasing an additional 24,764 shares during the period. 18.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

