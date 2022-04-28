Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Upgraded to “Buy” by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, FinViz reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $90.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $92.00.

Interactive Brokers Group stock traded up $0.68 on Tuesday, reaching $61.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 619,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,648. The company has a market cap of $25.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.97. Interactive Brokers Group has a twelve month low of $56.95 and a twelve month high of $82.83.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. The company had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.34 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 14.08%.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 22,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total value of $1,651,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 615,600 shares of company stock worth $40,767,194 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBKR. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.92% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

