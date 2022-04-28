International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Increases Dividend to $1.65 Per Share

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 1.65 per share by the technology company on Friday, June 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64.

International Business Machines has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 27 years. International Business Machines has a payout ratio of 61.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect International Business Machines to earn $10.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.7%.

NYSE:IBM opened at $135.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.92. International Business Machines has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.62.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that International Business Machines will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IBM has been the subject of several research reports. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth approximately $246,000. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

