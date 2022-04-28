International Paper (NYSE:IP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

International Paper (NYSE:IPGet Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

International Paper stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.14. The company had a trading volume of 361,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,345,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.34. The firm has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.98. International Paper has a 12-month low of $40.45 and a 12-month high of $65.27.

In other International Paper news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $143,587,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,348,940.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IP. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,964,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,273,000 after acquiring an additional 15,758 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 868.7% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 51,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 46,204 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 44,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 6,064 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 10,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 22,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 6,608 shares in the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on IP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on International Paper in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on International Paper from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on International Paper from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Bank of America downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on International Paper from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.93.

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

