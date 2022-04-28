International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on INSW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Seaways from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised International Seaways to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

INSW stock opened at $22.28 on Wednesday. International Seaways has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $22.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.78.

International Seaways ( NYSE:INSW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.13). International Seaways had a negative return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 48.98%. The business had revenue of $94.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.52) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that International Seaways will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.34%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 3,871.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 144,916 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in International Seaways during the 3rd quarter worth $535,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in International Seaways by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 11,995 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of International Seaways by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 7,910 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the 3rd quarter worth $324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 83 vessels, which include 12 chartered-in vessels, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

