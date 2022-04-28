Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Short Interest Update

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 266.7% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Intertek Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Intertek Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 6,604 ($84.17) to GBX 6,236 ($79.48) in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Intertek Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intertek Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intertek Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,157.50.

Shares of IKTSY opened at $62.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.81. Intertek Group has a twelve month low of $61.42 and a twelve month high of $87.50.

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

