Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Acquired by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 58.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,610 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $6,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 3,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Intuit by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in Intuit by 1,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 78 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

INTU stock traded up $26.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $444.58. 1,790,986 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,914,491. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $468.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $554.17. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $385.66 and a 1-year high of $716.86. The company has a market cap of $125.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.88, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.69%.

INTU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Intuit from $790.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Intuit from $750.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Intuit from $600.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Intuit from $720.00 to $645.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Edward Jones raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $613.95.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total transaction of $176,213.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total value of $28,162,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Intuit (Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.