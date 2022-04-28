Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMN) Trading Down 0%

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMN – Get Rating) traded down 0% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.05 and last traded at $25.08. 13,985 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 12,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.09.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.23 and a 200 day moving average of $25.45.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMN)
- There’s An Institutional Floor In Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Ford Falls Despite Optimistic Outlook
- Harley-Davidson Skids Into A Buying Opportunity
- Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) Soars And Wall Street Delights
- Automatic Data Processing Is Ready To Scale New Heights
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.