Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $108.00

Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $108.00 and last traded at $108.05, with a volume of 41992 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $110.47.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.08 and a 200-day moving average of $134.96.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSI. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $14,355,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,770,000. SFI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $6,937,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $6,920,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,608,000.

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

