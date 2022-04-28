Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.73

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.73 and last traded at $1.73, with a volume of 159670 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.81.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Invesco Mortgage Capital from $3.00 to $2.30 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

The stock has a market cap of $573.98 million, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.65.

Invesco Mortgage Capital ( NYSE:IVR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a positive return on equity of 16.15% and a negative net margin of 53.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.69%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is currently -73.47%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,209,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926,436 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,416,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,041 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 225.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,411,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,130,724 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,129,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,259,000 after purchasing an additional 218,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,589,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,760,000 after purchasing an additional 724,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR)

Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a holding company, which engages in investing, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The firm primarily invests in the following: residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-agency RMBS, non-agency CMBS, credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises, residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements.

