Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Price Target Cut to $22.50

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $26.00 to $22.50 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

IVZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Invesco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Invesco from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Invesco from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.75.

Get Invesco alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $18.70 on Wednesday. Invesco has a 52 week low of $18.42 and a 52 week high of $29.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.06). Invesco had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 23.64%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Invesco will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. This is a boost from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. Invesco’s payout ratio is 22.67%.

In other Invesco news, CEO Martin L. Flanagan sold 189,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $3,701,203.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. purchased 1,500,000 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.36 per share, with a total value of $35,040,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 8,455,690 shares of company stock valued at $181,071,234. 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trian Fund Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 45,473,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,182,320,000 after purchasing an additional 8,718,084 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,085,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $393,307,000 after purchasing an additional 255,634 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,844,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $180,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,829 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,099,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $117,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,867,639 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $93,248,000 after purchasing an additional 654,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.