Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Bought by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,666 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,843,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $306,086,000 after acquiring an additional 734,443 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 30.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,617,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,089,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201,740 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 25.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,237,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $270,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483,688 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,682,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,081,000 after purchasing an additional 175,655 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,628,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,663,000 after purchasing an additional 477,840 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $21.59 on Thursday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $21.25 and a 52 week high of $22.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.93.

