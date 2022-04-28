Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Stock Position Lifted by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 67.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,065,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,402,000 after purchasing an additional 632,062 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 136.2% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 642,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,659,000 after purchasing an additional 370,543 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,853,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,400,000 after purchasing an additional 337,358 shares during the period. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,660,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,926,000.

RSP traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $150.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,878,011. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.61 and a fifty-two week high of $164.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.03.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

