Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 312.7% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $67.02. 539,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,778,999. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $59.94 and a 1-year high of $69.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.35.

