Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $48.84

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $48.84 and last traded at $48.84, with a volume of 793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.90.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.41.

Get Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CGW. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 165.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter.

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.