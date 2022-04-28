Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Tamarack Valley Energy (TVE)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE: TVE) in the last few weeks:

4/22/2022 – Tamarack Valley Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$7.00 to C$7.25. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

4/22/2022 – Tamarack Valley Energy had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$6.50 to C$6.75. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

4/22/2022 – Tamarack Valley Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.00 to C$7.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/22/2022 – Tamarack Valley Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$7.00 to C$7.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/22/2022 – Tamarack Valley Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$8.00 to C$8.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/14/2022 – Tamarack Valley Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$8.00 to C$7.00.

3/25/2022 – Tamarack Valley Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$6.00 to C$7.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/7/2022 – Tamarack Valley Energy was given a new C$6.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2022 – Tamarack Valley Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.50 to C$7.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/4/2022 – Tamarack Valley Energy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$5.25 to C$6.00.

3/3/2022 – Tamarack Valley Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$6.00 to C$7.00.

Shares of TSE:TVE traded up C$0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$5.10. 2,960,607 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,691,175. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$5.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.39. Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd has a 52-week low of C$2.05 and a 52-week high of C$6.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of C$2.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.72.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.008 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Tamarack Valley Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.26%.

In other Tamarack Valley Energy news, Senior Officer Brian Leslie Schmidt purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,206,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,033,415. Also, Director Robert Spitzer purchased 32,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$176,992.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 385,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,089,914.52.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

