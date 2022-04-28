Investment (LON:INV) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Investment Company plc (LON:INV – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 306 ($3.90) and last traded at GBX 306 ($3.90). 118 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 15,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 312 ($3.98).
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 307.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 306.67. The stock has a market capitalization of £14.60 million and a P/E ratio of 10.52.
Investment Company Profile (LON:INV)
