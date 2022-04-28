Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.50.

ISBC opened at $13.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.17 and its 200-day moving average is $15.65. Investors Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.60 and a 1-year high of $17.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.93.

Investors Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ISBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.10. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 31.87% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $216.40 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Investors Bancorp will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO P. Sean Burke sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $1,620,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Kalamaras sold 478,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $7,974,142.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,000,000 shares of company stock worth $16,901,272. 3.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 797,882 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,056,000 after acquiring an additional 135,906 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 162,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 1,262.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 375,116 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,668,000 after acquiring an additional 347,576 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 268,080 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various life insurance products.

