IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIN) Trading 0.1% Higher

IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIN – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.86 and last traded at $24.82. 561,214 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 184% from the average session volume of 197,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.80.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.76.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 12,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $415,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,405,000. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,597,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $233,000.

