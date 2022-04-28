IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Acquired by Amitell Capital Pte Ltd

Amitell Capital Pte Ltd raised its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,171 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. IQVIA makes up about 3.8% of Amitell Capital Pte Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $5,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 701,058 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $197,797,000 after purchasing an additional 29,340 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at $407,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 495,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $139,971,000 after buying an additional 7,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 23,166 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,536,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on IQVIA from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on IQVIA from $261.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com downgraded IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on IQVIA from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.75.

IQV traded up $10.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $220.30. 118,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,150,093. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $204.50 and a fifty-two week high of $285.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $228.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.98. The company has a market capitalization of $42.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.42, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.46.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

