iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Shares Down 8.7%

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) shares dropped 8.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $118.53 and last traded at $118.67. Approximately 4,814 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 375,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.92.

IRTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $156.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, iRhythm Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.07.

The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.88 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.93 and a 200-day moving average of $116.87.

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.12. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 34.03% and a negative net margin of 31.40%. The firm had revenue of $81.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 2,652 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total value of $320,865.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin M. King sold 6,815 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total value of $904,146.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,983 shares of company stock valued at $2,798,517 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRTC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 625.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 44.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 380.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 211.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

