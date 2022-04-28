iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Acquired by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 49.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $105.30 on Thursday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $93.48 and a twelve month high of $110.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.04.

