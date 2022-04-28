iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Acquired by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 185,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,437 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $19,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 239.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period.

Shares of ESGU stock traded up $2.43 on Thursday, hitting $95.56. The stock had a trading volume of 971,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,670. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.16 and its 200-day moving average is $102.17. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $91.87 and a 52-week high of $108.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.322 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%.

