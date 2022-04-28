iShares MSCI Global Agriculture Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:VEGI) Shares Acquired by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Agriculture Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:VEGI – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of iShares MSCI Global Agriculture Producers ETF worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Global Agriculture Producers ETF by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Global Agriculture Producers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Global Agriculture Producers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000.

iShares MSCI Global Agriculture Producers ETF stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.58. 625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,328. iShares MSCI Global Agriculture Producers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.43 and a fifty-two week high of $50.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.81.

