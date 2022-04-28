iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 143,009 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 1,008,162 shares.The stock last traded at $236.80 and had previously closed at $230.66.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $242.65 and a 200-day moving average of $251.44.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IWB. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2,326.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,585,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479,092 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 280.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,065,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,605 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $287,894,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,250,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,149 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,534,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,902,000 after purchasing an additional 869,754 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.